Marisol Nichols shows “Riverdale” fans a fiercer side this season

Actress Marisol Nichols is playing one tough mama on the popular series "Riverdale." Last season, her character "Hermoine Lodge" was dealing with a husband in jail and losing everything. A year later, Nichols gets to take the character to new places. And that's not all that is is new. Joining the cast, as her husband "Hyram Lodge," is actor Mark Consuelos.

Through the years Marisol Nichols has appeared in film and television. However, "Riverdale" has introduced her to new fans who just can't get enough of the hit show. And when she is not answering fan tweets and letters, Marisol is involved in many causes--especially those having to do with rights for kids and women. More than a decade ago, she founded Foundation for a Slavery Free World. She is also the spokesperson for Youth for Human Rights International.

Marisol Nichols and the rest of the "Riverdale" gang can be seen on Wednesday nights at 8 on PIX11. You can catch up on episodes at cwtv.com.