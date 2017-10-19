Man turns himself in after rape of sleeping woman in Bushwick: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man has turned himself in, days after a woman was awoken and raped as she slept in a Bushwick home, police said Thursday.

Jason Lasry, 38, turned himself in to a precinct in Crown Heights Wednesday night, police said.

He faces a rape charge, according to police.

Lasry entered a Bushwick home through its front door Saturday around 10:35 a.m., climbed on top of the sleeping the 24-year-old victim, and raped her, police said.

The woman fought back and the rapist eventually left, police said.

The victim's grandmother said she came face-to-face with the man, and attempted to run after him.

"She told me what happened and what he did," the grandmother recalled. "When she woke up he was on top of her. She was saying 'get off me! Leave!'"

