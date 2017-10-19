Man snatches chain, punches victim during Queens robbery

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SOUTH OZONE PARK, Queens – Police are looking for the man connected to a violent Queens robbery Thursday night.

Police responded to a report Oct. 12 about a robbery around 106-02 Rockaway Boulevard.

The 53-year-old victim was walking along Rockaway Boulevard when an individual pulled the chain off the victim’s neck and punched him in the face when the victim tried taking it back, police said.

The individual fled the scene, and the victim was treated at the scene for minor injuries.

The individual is described as a black male with a goatee and was last seen wearing a light colored hoodie and jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).