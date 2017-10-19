LI woman at risk of breast cancer gets double mastectomy

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BELLMORE, NY — Taylor Basile comes from a proud Jewish and Italian family where tradition is treasured, but there’s one part of the family legacy Basile hopes to end.

“Breast cancer is five generations in my family,” Basile, 24, explained. “My mother had it as well as my grandmother and it just went up the family tree.”

For as long as she can remember, Basile’s loved ones have struggled with cancer.

“When my mom was diagnosed with breast cancer, my dad was also suffering from cancer," she said.

Her father passed away when Basile was a high school senior. Basile, a recent college graduate, decided to take a bold stop for her health.

“I decided to get tested for the BRCA gene,” she told PIX11. A BRCA gene test can predict the likelihood of a woman developing breast cancer. Basile's risk level for breast cancer was high.

“We decided to go with the double mastectomy," Basile said. I just feel like it's the best decision that I made for myself and my future.”

Dr. Amber Guth was her surgical oncologist at NYU’s Perlmutter Cancer Center.

"We know this can be a life changing and life changing intervention," Dr. Guth said. "We know the women who have surgery live longer.”

Basile hopes her story will inspire others.

“I want to be the inspiration for people" she said. "I want people to look at me, someone my age, [and say] 'Wow, she did it - I can do it too.'”