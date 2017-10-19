Investigators searching for possible human remains on Long Island

ROOSEVELT, Long Island – Investigators are combing through woods on Long Island after receiving a tip that there may be human remains there, authorities said Thursday.

No remains have been found as of early Thursday afternoon, officials said at a news conference.

The search covers 27 acres of an overgrown, wooded area off West Greenwich Avenue and Wilbur Lane, near Southern State Parkway. It also includes a pond.

A tip came in Wednesday night “from a person of interest” to Homeland Security, which is working closely with the Nassau County Police Department to crack down on gangs.

A law enforcement source told PIX11 News the tip is gang-related and it came from a man who was arrested.

Acting commissioner of Nassau County Police Department Patrick Ryder said described the tip as “a little more detailed” than other leads they’ve received.

He said it’s also too early to draw any links to open missing persons cases in the area, because no evidence of human remains have been found.

“This is going to be a long process,” he said, adding that he expects the search to continue for days.