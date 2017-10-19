‘Hudson Henge’ mystifies, excites the masses along waterfront near GWB

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WASHINGTON HEIGHTS — A mystery of sorts has taken shape along Hudson River Greenway just south of the George Washington Bridge.

In the past several weeks, a formation of rocks, meticulously stacked with impressive skill and precision, has become a Washington Heights tourist attraction.

It’s a sight that stops passersby in their tracks.

The collection of stacked stones is the work of 33-year-old Ulysses Gryka, who doesn't consider himself an artist but rather a curious soul who would cycle to the park from his home in the Bronx to clear his head.

One day, he noticed something interesting about the stones.

“I started just playing with them and when I played with them they resembled figures – human figures,” he told PIX11 News.

Simply using gravity and a keen sense of balance, Gryka gave life to what he calls “the people of the river.”

Since late July, the stones dubbed Hudson Henge have enchanted cyclists and runners who venture to the secluded green space along the waterfront.

If you’re not a fan of the outdoors nor a cyclist, this isn’t exactly the easiest location to get to. Located a half mile west of Riverside Drive near West 170th Street, it’s only accessible by foot.

The sight, however, is well worth the trek.

Despite having several admirers, the public art has become susceptible to vandals.

Gryka, who is currently between jobs, spends his days rebuilding what others toppled.

“Try not to vandalize it completely – vandalize it in part,” the Bronx resident quipped.

Whether you come to soak in the view or join in on the building, Gryka hopes people walk away with a deeper meaning.

“Life is a depression – a creation and re-creation, a creation and destruction its all about that,” he said. “It’s day and night.”