HealingNYC tackles opioid epidemic

We’re in the midst of an national opioid epidemic. New York City is not alone. Heroin laced with a deadly drug — fentanyl — is driving many of these deaths.-In March, the Mayor announced HealingNYC, the City’s comprehensive initiative to reduce opioid overdose deaths.

Through HealingNYC the city is investing $38 million annually at full ramp-up to increase overdose prevention education and naloxone distribution, expand access to medication-assisted treatment and promote judicious opioid prescribing. What NYC has done to date: 45,000 naloxone kits distributed in 2017; more than 400 clinicians trained to prescribe buprenorphine in 2017; 1,000 doctors received 1:1 education on judicious opioid prescribing; launched Relay program to reach survivors and help prevent another overdose; increased community outreach and public education efforts

NYC WELL HOTLINE 1-888-NYC WELL

TEXT WELL TO 65173

https://nycwell.cityofnewyork.us/en/

http://www1.nyc.gov/site/doh/about/press/pr2017/healingnyc.page

http://www1.nyc.gov/assets/home/downloads/pdf/reports/2017/HealingNYC-Report.pdf