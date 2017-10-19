Harlem mom with muscular dystrophy can’t use stairs, needs medical transfer

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Naiema Inniss says her world fell apart, her family turned their back on her, and she became homeless.

Now, she feels the City has failed her too. "I need help the proper help. I have Muscular Dystrophy. I can't do stairs. Both entrances to my shelter have stairs," said Inniss.

Inniss says she is grateful for the city placing her in a Queens hotel, but stairs are impossible for her to do with her disease, her baby, and a stroller.

"It's humiliating," said Inniss.

All of her doctors and her baby's doctors are in Harlem.

Inniss needs to file a medical transfer.

A spokesperson from the Department of Homeless services tells PIX11 news says:

"Together with the nonprofit service provider, we continue to work closely with this family, as we do with all our clients, to ensure they have appropriate accommodations and effective supports that will enable them to transition out of shelter and into permanent housing.” PIX11 News will stay on her story.

If you have a story reach out to Monica Morales on Facebook.