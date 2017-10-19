Driver fatally drags man trying to buy jacket: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WOODSTOCK, Bronx — Police are looking for an SUV driver they say fatally dragged a man trying to buy an Armani jacket from him.

The New York Police Department says 49-year-old Dennis Gandarilla met with the driver around noon Tuesday in the Bronx to buy the jacket.

The driver then sped off at some point during the conversation, dragging Gandarilla for about four blocks before he was thrown to the ground.

Gandarilla, who lived in the Bronx, was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Police have released street surveillance video and photos of the red or maroon Jeep Grand Cherokee SUV being sought in the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).