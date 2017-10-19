Dinosaurs come alive after dark in New Jersey

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Leonia, New Jersey – It’s nine minutes from Manhattan and 90 million years back in time. Field Station Dinosaurs features over 30 life-sized realistic dinosaurs made from the world’s leading roboticists and artists.

Workshops, games, live shows and activities connect the story of the dinosaurs to our world today, giving new relevance to their lives, and power to the tale of their extinction.

Through October 28th visitors can enjoy Dinosaurs After Dark, a spooky, funny adventure into a shadowy, prehistoric world. Expedition Commander, Guy Gsell, will lead a Tyrannosaurus Hunt along the Field Station's darkened trails with a stop at every dinosaur and a few surprises along the way. This unique family experience includes three live shows and a campfire with singing, s'mores and hot chocolate! The Dinosaur Troubadour will host the Crazy Cretaceous Costume Party, a musical puppet show where staff paleontologists will use the scientific method to determine the scariest Halloween costume of all. Dinosaurs After Dark begins promptly at 7 p.m. and ends at 9:30 p.m. The front gate will open at 6:45pm.