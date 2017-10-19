Baby dead, child critical and woman hospitalized; trio found naked, covered with mysterious powder

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOS ANGELES — A 2-month-old baby is dead, a child in critical condition and woman being evaluated at a hospital after all three were found naked and covered with a mysterious white powder in Los Angeles on Thursday, PIX11 sister station KTLA reports.

Reports of screaming alerted police to a market in the Historic South-Central neighborhood of Los Angeles around 1:45 a.m., the LAPD told KTLA.

In the market's parking lot, a 26-year-old woman, 8-year-old girl and 2-month-old were found naked, and with a mysterious white powdery substance was around and on their bodies, police said. There were no visible signs on injuries on their bodies.

The victims were hospitalized, where the baby was pronounced dead, the child was listed in critical condition and woman is being evaluated, KTLA reports.

The white powder is believed to be some type of baby product, a Hazmat crew later determined.

Investigators suspect the victims live less than half a mile from the market.

The same white powdery substance was found at their suspected home, where a landlord-tenant dispute took place, police told KTLA.

Investigators are also trying to determine the woman's relationship to the children, and say she could be their mother.