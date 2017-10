Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Award-winning chef and New York Times best-selling author, Rocco DiSpirito, talks about his thirteenth cookbook, “Rocco’s Healthy + Delicious,” which features more than 200 mostly plant-based recipes for everyday life.

He also talks about his involvement in Dine Out for Heroes, a movement that raises awareness and funds for impacted service members and their families. Funds raised from the event go to the Bob Woodruff Foundation, which invests in programs that benefit the nation’s heroes.