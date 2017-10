JERSEY CITY — A woman has been stabbed to death in Jersey City, local officials said Wednesday.

The woman was stabbed on Duncan Avenue, according to the Hudson County Prosecutor’s Office.

Officials did not offer any additional details on the deadly incident.

The Homicide Unit is confirming a fatal stabbing of a female on Duncan Avenue in Jersey City. More information to follow. — ProsecutorSuarezHCPO (@HCPOProsecutor) October 18, 2017