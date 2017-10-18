Teen arrested for Central Park assault, robbery

CENTRAL PARK, Manhattan – A teen was arrested for his alleged involvement in the assault and robbery of a man in Central Park Tuesday.

Marcus Harris, 16, was arrested and charged with robbery in the 2nd degree, and criminal possession of stolen property.

Around 5:30 p.m., a 26-year-old male was walking along 108th Street and West Drive taking pictures when he was approached from behind by three teens, police said.

Police said one demanded the victim hand over his phone. When he refused, the teens allegedly pushed the victim to the ground and punched him in the head and face, said police.

The teens forcibly removed the victim’s cell phone from his hand, said police.

The victim’s wallet and contents were also taken after they fell from his jacket, police said.

The suspects fled on foot toward Central Park West at 106th Street.

Police are looking for the other two male teens involved.

The victim, who police sources say is from the Bronx, suffered a minor scratch to the face, but did not go to the hospital.