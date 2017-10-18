Police searching for man who raped sleeping woman in Bushwick

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — Police are still searching for a man who raped a sleeping woman inside her Bushwick apartment Saturday morning.

The 24-year-old victim was asleep in her bed around 10:35 a.m. when a man entered her apartment through the front door and sexually assaulted her, an NYPD spokesperson said. She woke up during the attack and was able to push the man away.

PIX11 spoke to the victim's grandmother, who said she came face-to-face with the suspect. The man fled and the grandmother found her granddaughter in hysterics.

"She told me what happened and what he did," the grandmother recalled. "When she woke up he was on top of her. She was saying 'get off me! Leave!'"

The victim managed to fight him off and he fled.

The grandmother said she tried to run after the attacker but couldn't find him.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police have asked for help identifying the rapist. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting http://www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).