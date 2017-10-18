Police search for teens who stole iPhones on subway in Brooklyn

BROOKLYN – Police are looking for two people wanted in connection to iPhone robberies on the subway Friday.

Police responded to two incidents Oct. 13 within two hours of each other about cell phone robberies.

The first incident took place around 11 a.m. inside the Sterling Street and Nostrand Avenue train station when the two individuals approached the 32-year-old male victim, police said.

As the victim was on the staircase, entering the 2 train platform the two individuals took the iPhone out of the victim’s hand and ran away, said police.

About two hours later, the second victim, a 23-year-old female, was onboard a northbound 2 train when the same individuals snatched her iPhone 7 from her hands and ran away from the train as it entered the Grand Army Plaza station to an unknown area, police said.

The first individual is described as a black male with a medium complexion and slim build, about 16 to 19 years old and was last seen wearing a dark blue hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and gray sneakers.

The second individual was described as a black male with a dark complexion and slim build, about 16 to 19 years old, and was last seen wearing a dark red hooded sweatshirt, blue jeans, and white sneakers.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).