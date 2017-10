MIDDLE VILLAGE, Queens – A pedestrian was struck in a hit-and-run in Queens.

The incident happened around 1 a.m. Thursday when a male pedestrian was attempting to cross the street at 7521 Juniper Valley Road in Middle Village, police said.

That was when a Jeep Liberty allegedly struck him, police said.

The Jeep fled the scene, police said.

The pedestrian, who police said is in his 50s, was taken to Elmhurst Hospital in serious condition.