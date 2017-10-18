Michele Marsh dead at 63: Former anchor at WCBS and WNBC

Michele Marsh, a fixture of New York City news in the 1980s and 1990s, died Tuesday. She was 63.

Marsh, a former anchor on WCBS, lost a battle with breast cancer, according to several of her former co-workers. She was born in a Detroit suburb and worked at stations in Maine and Texas before coming to New York for a job in October 1979.

Marsh was called the “baby of the newsroom” back when she first came to WCBS in New York. Then 25, she co-anchored “The 11 O’Clock Report” with Rolland Smith.

RIP, #MicheleMarsh. Popular news anchor who reigned at CBS2 in 80's/90's before stint at NBC dies from breast cancer. pic.twitter.com/SAIdhIIBRK — Mary Murphy (@MurphyPIX) October 18, 2017

She also worked with Anastos during her time at the station. He remembered her as a “top professional” and a “sweet friend.”

She worked there until October of 1996 when she was dismissed along with a host of other anchors and reporters at WCBS-TV. Marsh was quickly hired by WNBC and joined Chuck Scarborough as co-anchor of the 6 p.m. newscasts. She stayed there until 2003.

“You had 2b living/working in #NYC in ’80s-90s 2 appreciate what a big star #MicheleMarsh was at @WCBSTV,” WCBS traffic reporter Tom Kaminiski tweeted. “Condolences 2 her family&colleagues.”

You had 2b living/working in #NYC in '80s-90s 2 appreciate what a big star #MicheleMarsh was at @WCBSTV. Condolences 2 her family&colleagues pic.twitter.com/RMESlBUijE — Tom Kaminski (@TomKaminskiWCBS) October 18, 2017

Meteorologist Craig Allen, another former co-worker, remembered her as “a terrific talent to work with and all around wonderful person.”