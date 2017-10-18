Five people shot in two separate incidents in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BROOKLYN – Five people were shot in two separate incidents in Brooklyn.

The first shooting happened around 791 Rogers Avenue in Flatbush, where four men were injured, police said.

Three men and a 15-year-old boy were injured after a man stepped out of a blue and white car and shot fire at pedestrians before fleeing the scene, police said.

Among the victims was a 46-year-old superintendent who was on the street at the time. Police said he was the unintended target.

Five minutes later, another man was shot between Bedford Ave. and Union Street in Crown Heights, about a mile away.

A 27-year-old man was shot in the neck after a feud on the street, said police.

Police quickly chased down the 23-year-old alleged gunman and took him into custody.

At this time, both shootings are reportedly not connected to each other.

Police are still looking for the person involved in the Flatbush shooting.

All of the victims are expected to survive.