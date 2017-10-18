Exclusive: Yankees legend Jorge Posada, wife fly sick patients from Puerto Rico to mainland

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PUERTO RICO — Families reunited with their loved ones who were impacted by the devastating Hurricane Maria with the help of Yankees legend Jorge Posada and his wife, Laura. They teamed up to bring much-needed relief to Puerto Rico as the island begins its journey to recovery.

After the hurricane hit, the Posadas' Puerto Rico Hurricane Relief Fund reached its goal of raising $50,000 in less than 16 hours late last month and have kept going ever since. They're now up to over $340,000.

The Posadas also sent numerous planes full of supplies to the devastated island and have helped dozens of sick patients get to the mainland for medical treatment.

In addition to gathering donations, part of the Posadas' efforts has included five relief missions to date.

PIX11 traveled with the Posadas as they chartered two planes full of supplies, distributed the items door-to-door, then filled those planes with people who needed to get off the island.

No matter the difficulty, you saw the determination and the heart as one by one, they were brought into the plane.

Deborah Ybarra, a volunteer nurse from Texas, flew to Puerto Rico on her own and went to the hard-hit village of Vieques. Ybarra was able to get a 103-year-old woman and her niece onto a helicopter to the flight.

“She’s a 103-year-old living with a cognitively impaired niece, and they were running out of their medication,” she said, “Everybody is somebody’s somebody, and she’s somebody’s somebody, which that makes her important. To me, it was personal because if it were me, I’d want the same for my grandmother.”

After weeks of trying to get to the island or get loved ones to the mainland, families reunited at last.