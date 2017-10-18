Criminal trial starts for NYPD officer who allegedly killed Delrawn Small

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

NEW YORK — The criminal trial of an off-duty NYPD officer who allegedly fatally shot a man in Brooklyn started Wednesday.

Officer Wayne Isaacs allegedly shot Delrawn Small, 37 on July 4, 2016 after a traffic dispute. The two men argued as they drove in separate cars along Atlantic Avenue and both stopped their cars at a red light on Bradford Street where Small got out of his car.

Isaacs said that Small tried to assault him, but surveillance video shows Small approaching the Isaacs' car and being shot moments later.

Wenona Hauser Small, Delrawn Small's widow, said she doesn't want anything like this to happen to other families.

"It's the worst thing you can ever imagine to have your husband murdered by someone who's supposed to protect and serve," she said.

Isaacs was stripped of his gun and badge just days after the shooting. He was an officer in the 79th precinct.

In court, Isaacs pleaded not guilty. He now faces 25 years to life in prison if convicted.