Car crashes into scaffolding in Manhattan

MANHATTAN – People were taken to the hospital after a car crashed into scaffolding in Manhattan Wednesday.

The Fire Department received a call around 4:17 a.m. about a vehicle crashing into a building at 325 E. 58th Street.

When they arrived, officials saw car crashed into the scaffolding, FDNY said.

Three people were taken to the hospital with minor injuries, and one on scene refused medical attention, fire officials said.

During investigation, there were no reports of structural compromise due to the crash.