Bronx mom has a real life ‘Hells Kitchen’ — rodents inside her refrigerator and stove

THE BRONX — Bronx mother of five, Sparkle Harris, lives inside the Murphy Houses. She says she knew something sinister was going on inside her refrigerator so she started videotaping.

"I opened the fridge door and there the rodents were. Eating my food," said Harris. Harris says rodents are taking over her stove too. " I can't cook for my children. It's insane," said Harris.

A New York City Housing Authority Spokesperson tells PIX11 News, "We strive to provide all residents with safe, clean homes, and we can and will do better to achieve that goal. Our staff is replacing the refrigerator and stove today and an exterminator will be there on Friday. Our Family Partnerships team is also providing additional support.”

