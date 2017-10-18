3 killed, 2 wounded in shooting at business park; search for gunman underway

A gunman is on the loose after shooting five people — killing three — at a Maryland business on Wednesday morning, authorities say.

Radee Labeeb Prince, 37, is believed to have shot five people at Advanced Granite Solutions at the Emmorton Business Park in Edgewood, roughly 30 miles northeast of Baltimore, Harford County Sheriff Jeffrey Gahler told reporters in a news conference.

The five people shot are believed to be employees of the business, and the two injured were taken to a hospital Wednesday morning, Gahler said.

The shooting was reported to police at 8:58 a.m. ET, and officers arrived four minutes later, Gahler said. Investigators believe Prince drove away in a 2008 black Acadia, with Delaware license plate PC064273.

“There’s an individual out there on the loose who committed one of the most heinous acts we’ve ever seen in our county. Certainly we consider him armed and dangerous,” Gahler said.

The two injured were in critical condition at Baltimore’s Shock Trauma Center, the center said on Twitter; Gahler told reporters the two were in serious condition.

Shooting appears targeted, sheriff says

The sheriff said a motive isn’t known, but that “this does appear to be a target attack limited to that business.”

Gahler said Prince is believed to be “associated with that business,” but he did not elaborate.

“We do not believe there’s an immediate threat to the community — we do believe that this was targeted, with the qualifier that there is an armed and dangerous suspect out there,” Gahler said.

Prince is believed to have shot the five with a handgun, said the sheriff, who added that investigators were speaking with witnesses. Gahler didn’t say what the witnesses saw or whether any of them were in the building when the shooting happened.

Aerial video from CNN affiliate WBAL showed numerous police vehicles at the office complex, located just south of an Interstate 95 interchange.

Special agents from the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives were at the shooting scene to help the sheriff’s department, the ATF said.

Five schools in the Edgewood area were placed on lockdown — meaning students are being kept in the buildings, and visitors are not permitted — as a precaution at the advice of the sheriff’s office, the county school system said on its website.