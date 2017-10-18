1 teen dead, another critically injured in Jersey City hit-and-run

JERSEY CITY, NJ — A teenager was killed and a second was critically injured Wednesday afternoon after a driver hit the teens and then fled the scene, officials said.

The teens were biking early Wednesday afternoon when they were hit, officials said. The driver got out of the car and fled on foot. There may have been a passenger in the vehicle who also fled the scene.

“What kind of a human being are you? It’s outrageous,” said Hudson County Prosecutor Esther Suarez.

Neighbors say it is a dangerous intersection in Jersey City. Investigators say they only found one bike there.

No identifying information is available for the victims of the hit-and-run.

