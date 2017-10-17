WATCH: Cow on the loose in Brooklyn

PROSPECT PARK, Brooklyn — A cow is on the loose in Brooklyn Tuesday, running around ballfields in Prospect Park.

Responding crews are on the scene trying to wrangle the animal, which is tagged. It’s unclear where the cow escaped from.

In February, a bull roamed the streets of Queens for about two hours before he was finally captured and died soon after.

Last year, a bull later named Frank escaped from a slaughterhouse and wandered onto CUNY York College campus before it was captured by officials. It taken to an Animal Care Center facility in Brooklyn, police said. Former Daily Show host Jon Stewart picked up the bull and transferred it to an animal safe haven in Watkins Glen, New York.

Have we named the Prospect Park Cow yet? — Judson 🎃 (@JudsonK17) October 17, 2017

#HappeningNow A loose cow is being chased through Brooklyn pic.twitter.com/fL1UE6ags0 — Boro Park News (@BoroPark24) October 17, 2017