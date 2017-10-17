Want to vote to replace Christie? Registration deadline is today

TRENTON, N.J. — It’s the last day to register to vote in New Jersey’s November election.

Tuesday is the deadline to register to participate in the Nov. 7 election to choose a candidate to replace Republican Gov. Chris Christie and to vote for all of the seats in the Legislature.

Voters must return a completed form to their local or county election officials. All county elections offices are open until 9 p.m., while some local offices will close earlier.

Residents can also register at Division of Motor Vehicles offices or when applying for assistance at various welfare agencies.

Residents are eligible to vote in New Jersey as long as they are a U.S. citizen, at least 18 years old and have been living in their county for 30 days by Nov. 9. State residents can check their voter registration status on the Department of State website.

Here’s how to register:

In Person:

State residents can register to vote at a County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections location. Residents who want to register in person must bring a copy of the registration form with them. People who want to register can also bring the form to a local DMV when they go to renew or apply for a driver’s license.

By Mail:

New Jersey residents can fill out a registration form and mail it to their County Commissioner of Registration or Superintendent of Elections.