Self-driving cars headed to Manhattan streets

NEW YORK — Self-driving cars will be cruising down New York City streets soon.

The mix of pedestrians, taxis, buses and cars on New York City streets actually make it a perfect testing ground for self-driving technology, Cruise Automation CEO Kyle Vogt said. His company, along with General Motors will bring autonomous cars to New York in early 2018.

“Testing in New York will accelerate the timeline to deploying self-driving cars at scale,” Vogt said. “New York City is one of the most densely populated places in the world and provides new opportunities to expose our software to unusual situations, which means we can improve our software at a much faster rate.”

Self-driving cars were banned on New York streets until recently because the law requires drivers to keep one hand on the wheel at all times, but a measure in the most recently passed budget changed things up for self-driving vehicles. All cars tested will have an engineer in the driver’s seat and a second person in the passenger seat.

The driverless cars will be tested on a 5-square-mile section of Lower Manhattan.

PIX11 has reached out to the New York City Department of Transportation for comment.