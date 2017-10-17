Teens stabbed near Hell’s Kitchen

MANHATTAN — Two 17-year-olds were stabbed near Hell’s Kitchen Tuesday afternoon, police said.

The incident happened around 2 p.m. in a park near 56th street and 9th avenue. Then the teens walked over to 310 W. 55th Street.

The victims were rushed to New York Presbyterian Hospital. The first teen was slashed across his neck and stabbed in the back. The second was hurt in stomach and left arm.

Police are looking for a third man, who they said is the suspect.

