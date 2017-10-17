Person of interest wanted in deadly home invasion; $10K reward offered

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BEDFORD-STUYVESANT, Brooklyn — Police have released photos of a person of interest wanted in connection with a Brooklyn home invasion robbery that left an elderly man dead and his 100-year-old wife injured last week.

The person of interest last seen wearing all dark clothing, a backpack and carrying what appears to be a locked box.

The invasion happened on Oct. 11 at a home on Decatur Street in Bedford-Stuyvesant.

Police say possibly four suspects made their way into the home and forced 91-year-old Waldiman Thompson and his 100-year-old wife, Ethline, into their bedroom where they tied them up and put sheets over their heads.

After the suspects ransacked their house and fled, Ethline was able to free herself and call 911.

Officers arriving on the scene found Waldiman bound and lying on the floor unconscious. The officers requested an ambulance and immediately began CPR. He was taken to a hospital where he was pronounced dead. His death has been classified as a homicide.

Anyone with information in regards to this person’s identity is asked to call the NYPD's Crime Stoppers Hotline at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477) or for Spanish, 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).

The public can also submit their tips by logging onto the Crime Stoppers website at WWW.NYPDCRIMESTOPPERS.COM or by texting their tips to 274637 (CRIMES) then enter TIP577.

A $10,000 reward has been offered for information leading to the arrest and conviction.

All calls are strictly confidential.