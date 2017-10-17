NYPD officer allegedly exposed himself to girls in the Bronx

THE BRONX — An NYPD officer allegedly jumped out of his car, exposed himself to two girls, asked them for directions to McDonald’s then drove off, police said.

Adam Fridson, 43, faces two counts each of acting in a manner injurious to a child, lewdness, and exposure of person, police said. He was arrested shortly after 9 a.m. Tuesday.

It was shortly after 4 p.m. on Oct. 11 when two girls, ages 12 and 17, were approached by a stranger in front of 3535 E. Tremont Ave. in the Bronx, police said.

Officials said a driver exited a light-colored Subaru and approached the girls. He then allegedly exposed himself, asked them for directions to McDonald’s and drove off.

The culprit was described, at the time, as wearing a shirt with a Jack Skellington logo on the front, police said.

Fridson was arrested nearly a week later in connection with the crime.