Monica helps pregnant Brooklyn woman get refund on trip after she’s ordered to be on bed rest

It's an exciting but also anxious time for Natalie Monzon from Gerritsen Beach.

For six years, Gonzon she has been trying to get pregnant — and now she is finally six months pregnant with her first baby boy.

Her doctor ordered her to be on bed rest. Gonzon says she had to cancel a recent trip to accompany her husband to his best friend's wedding in the Dominica Republic.

"I have a medical emergency. I should get a refund. I have been getting nowhere for weeks, trying to get a refund for my trip from my travel agent," Gonzon said. "My husband shortened his trip to be with me, and went alone to the wedding. It's been so stressful."

PIX11 News reached out to her travel agency and doctor. And after two days, her travel agency agreed to give her a refund for her missed trip.

