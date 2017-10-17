We’re giving $10,000 to 3 local schools that make a difference. Tell us why your school should win:

Meet past Fuel My School winners

Posted 1:11 PM, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 01:16PM, October 17, 2017

Last year, we gave $5,000 to William A. Morris I.S.61 in Staten Island as part of our Fuel My School competition. What difference did it make for them? Our Kirstin Cole paid them a visit to find out. And now, we're doing it again! This time, your school could win $10,000. We'll reveal the first finalists on October 27th. Good luck!