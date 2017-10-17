Matt Barr: from working with his idol Kevin Costner to being leading man in new TV drama “Valor”

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Actor Matt Barr seems to be full of energy -- maybe from working out to keep in shape for his new TV drama "Valor." He plays a military pilot of an elite unit of the U.S. Army. The series which airs on The CW on Monday nights at 9 also stars Christina Ochoa.

If Barr looks familiar, you've probably laid eyes on him in the highly-viewed mini-series "Hatfields & McCoys" or The CW's "One Tree Hill" and "Hellcats." In "Hatfields & McCoys," he got to work beside his childhood idol Kevin Costner. ...And attention all casting agents, the longtime "Top Gun" fan is available for a sequel...remake....reboot...whatever is in pipeline.