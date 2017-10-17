Matt Barr: from working with his idol Kevin Costner to being leading man in new TV drama “Valor”

Posted 4:13 PM, October 17, 2017, by , Updated at 04:26PM, October 17, 2017

Actor Matt Barr seems to be full of energy -- maybe from working out to keep in shape for his new TV drama "Valor."  He plays a military pilot of an elite unit of the U.S. Army.  The series which airs on The CW on Monday nights at 9 also stars Christina Ochoa.

If Barr looks familiar, you've probably laid eyes on him in the highly-viewed mini-series "Hatfields & McCoys" or The CW's "One Tree Hill" and "Hellcats."  In "Hatfields & McCoys," he got to work beside his childhood idol Kevin Costner.  ...And attention all casting agents, the longtime "Top Gun" fan is available for a sequel...remake....reboot...whatever is in pipeline.

 