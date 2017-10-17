Man rapes sleeping woman in Bushwick

BUSHWICK, Brooklyn — A man raped a sleeping woman inside her Bushwick apartment Saturday morning, police said.

The 24-year-old victim was asleep in her bed around 10:35 a.m. when a man entered her apartment and sexually assaulted her, an NYPD spokesperson said. She woke up during the attack and was able to push the man away.

He fled the location.

The victim was taken to Woodhull Hospital where she was treated and released.

Police have asked for help identifying the rapist. He is about 5 feet 10 inches tall and weighs around 180 pounds. He was last seen wearing black hooded sweatshirt and black jeans.

Submit tips to police by calling Crime Stoppers at 1-800-577-TIPS (8477), visiting www.nypdcrimestoppers.com, or texting 274637 (CRIMES) then entering TIP577. Spanish-speaking callers are asked to dial 1-888-57-PISTA (74782).