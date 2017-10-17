Man, 94, beaten and robbed in Chelsea attack: police

CHELSEA, Manhattan — An investigation is underway into the beating and robbery of a 94-year-old man in Chelsea, police said Tuesday.

The attack happened about 10:45 p.m. on Oct. 13 in front of 312 W. 25th St., police said.

The victim’s girlfriend, 76, told police she and her boyfriend were unpacking their car shortly before the attack. She had gone upstairs and when she came back, she found her boyfriend bleeding in the driver’s seat, with cuts to his face and swelling to his left hand, police said.

Credit cards, two wallets, hearing aides, a cellphone and keys were stolen, police said. It’s unknown how many people were involved in the beating and theft.

The girlfriend called police the following day and officers arrived at the hospital to begin their investigation, police said.

Anyone with information in the case is urged to call NYPD’s anonymous Crime Stoppers hotline at 800-577-TIPS.