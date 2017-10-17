Machete-wielding teen hit by police van while fleeing officers in the Bronx: NYPD

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

FORDHAM MANOR, the Bronx — A machete-wielding teen pursued by police attempting to break up a fight in the Bronx is in the hospital Tuesday after tripping, falling and being struck by a police van as he attempted to flee, according to NYPD officials.

Isaiah Rivera, 17, of the Bronx, was hit by the undercarriage of a police van around 11 p.m. Monday near Grand Concourse and East Kingsbridge Road, in the Bronx's Fordham Manor section, according to officials, who noted the van's tires did not run him over.

The teen remains hospitalized Tuesday, and faces charges of criminal possession of weapon and disorderly conduct, police said.

Police first spotted a group of people fighting in the area and attempted to break it up when Rivera, holding machete, fled, according to police.

A police van followed Rivera when he tried to cut across a road, tripped, fell and was hit by the van, police said.

He was then transported to the hospital.

The teen is not suspected to have assaulted anyone, and is not expected to face criminal charges.