Brooklyn waitress befriends 84-year-old widow, steals $470K from her: DA

FLATLANDS, Brooklyn — A Brooklyn diner waitress befriended an 84-year-old customer and allegedly used that friendship to steal nearly $500,000 from the widow.

Alicia P. Legall, 46, met the victim in 2002 and, over the course of several years, gained access to the woman’s personal information, including her date of birth, address, social security number, and bank and credit card information, prosecutors said. She allegedly used that access and information to write checks to herself and make unauthorized charges on the victim’s credit card.

“This defendant allegedly took advantage of an elderly and vulnerable widow,” Acting District Attorney Eric Gonzalez said. “She spent many years gaining the victim’s trust only to betray it.”

Legall allegedly used the money at Apple, JetBlue, Victoria’s Secret, New York Racing Authority’s buffets and bars and Harrah’s in Atlantic City hotels. She also spent the stolen money at clubs and restaurants in Miami and other parts of Florida.

She was indicted on grand larceny and identity theft charges. Legall faces up to five to 15 years in prison if convicted on the larceny charges.