Actor Kristin Chenoweth on new campaign ‘Less Red, More You’

Kristin Chenoweth is always keeping busy. She’s currently the voice of “Princess Skystar” in the “My Little Pony” movie. And as busy as Chenoweth is, PIX11’s Ojinika Obiekwe caught up to her a few times this year before sitting down with the actress to talk about her latest projects.

Over the summer, the Emmy and Tony award-winning actress and singer kicked off the “Less Red, More You” campaign in New York City. As part of the campaign, Chenoweth, who suffers from rosacea, will ignite a nationwide conversation about the typically underserved condition while raising awareness for RHOFADE cream, a new product indicated for the topical treatment of persistent facial erythema associated with rosacea in adults.

Listen for Chenoweth’s voice next as Abby the mouse in the film “The Star” out November 17.