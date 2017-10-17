4 people shot in Flatbush

FLATBUSH, Brooklyn — Four people were shot in Flatbush on Tuesday night, officials said.

The four victims were shot around 8 p.m. on Rogers Avenue near Martense Street, an FDNY spokesperson said. They were all rushed to Kings County Hospital.

No identifying information is available.

There was a second shooting nearby in Crown Heights around the same time, officials said. At least one person was shot there.

