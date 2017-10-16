Two men shot in Brooklyn; gunman sought: police

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BOERUM HILL, Brooklyn — A gunman is being sought for shooting two men in the lobby of a Brooklyn building early Monday, according to police.

The men were shot around 2:15 a.m. in the lobby of a building on Third Avenue near Baltic Street, in the Boerum Hill neighborhood, police said.

One man, 19, was shot in the left leg, and the other, 20, was shot in the buttocks, according to police.

Both were hospitalized.

