Several subways halted, delayed due to investigation, signal problems in Manhattan

MANHATTAN — Several subway lines are halted or delayed due to an investigation and signal problems in Manhattan during the Monday morning rush-hour commute, according to the MTA.
An investigation is underway at Broadway-Lafayette Street, delaying the A, C, F and M lines.
Separately, signal problems at 47-50 St-Rockefeller Ctr. are delaying E, F and G trains.
The following changes are in effect:
- No B train service between Norwood-205 St and Coney Island Still-Well Av in both directions
- No M train service between Forest Hills-71 Av and Broadway Junction in both directions
- Southbound D trains stop along the C line from 59 St-Columbus Circle to W 4 St-Washington Sq the via the F line to Coney Island-Stillwell Av.
- Northbound D trains stop along the A Subway line from W 4 St-Washington Sq to 59 St-Columbus Circle
- Southbound F trains are stopping along the E line from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to W 4 St-Washington Sq.
- Some southbound F trains are stopping along the E line from Jackson Hts-Roosevelt Av to Queens Plaza then on the G line to Bergen St.
- Expect delays on A, B, C, D, E, F, G and M trains.
L trains are also facing delays after service resumed following an earlier incident involving a train with mechanical problems at DeKalb Av.
