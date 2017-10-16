NJ man gets 23 years for kidnapping child, sexually assaulting boy’s mom at gunpoint

HIGHLAND PARK, N.J. — A New Jersey man who sexually assaulted a woman at gunpoint has been sentenced to 23 years in prison.

Brandon Cox, 23, approached the woman when she was out walking with her 9-month-old son on Feb. 19, prosecutors said. He displayed a gun and forced the women into the basement of a nearby apartment building, sexually assault her and repeatedly punched her.

She ran to a neighbor’s home after the attack. A resident there called police, prosecutors said. The victim suffered a broken nose, a fractured skull and a brain bleed from the attack. She was treated at Robert Wood Johnson University Hospital.

Cox pleaded guilty in June. He’s now been sentenced to serve 23 years in prison. He’ll have to register as a sex offender and will be placed under parole supervision for life after his release from prison.