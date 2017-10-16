MTA makes repairs after another morning of transit troubles

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Power problems, signals and switches spelled trouble on the A, B, C, D, E, F, G and M lines Monday morning.

MTA officials say reparis were made by 9:30 a.m. after problems appeared around 8 a.m.

Riders are encouraged to use the MTA's website and Train Time applications. The agency's twitter account also provides updates.

Luis Rivera says he checks multiple sources before he heads out to the station. He hopes the MTA provides the information as quickly as it can in order to allow people to plan for their detour.

At one station in Brooklyn, riders are confronted with many of the issues currently challenging the MTA. At Rockaway Parkway in Canarsie, Brooklyn, the L train begins and ends its journeys.

MetroCard machines are sometimes not taking cash or working properly. An emergency exit gate was being used to access the platforms.

After being alerted to a problem Monday afternoon at the Rockaway Parkway stop, the MTA says the machines were working and the gate was secured.

There are 472 stations in the system and more than 600 miles of track.

An Emergency Action Plan is currently in place. Tracks and switches are being replaced throughout the system on a regular basis. Work has been increased and Con Edison is addressing power issues.