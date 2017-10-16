Long Island chiropractor arrested 2nd time for sexual abuse of patient: police

VALLEY STREAM, NY — A Long Island chiropractor who was arrested for inappropriately touching a patient is back in custody again on sexual abuse charges.

Douglas Dukofsky, 48, allegedly inappropriately touched a 42-year-old patient at Valley Stream Chiropractic Wellness Center when she was in for a routine appointment Friday night, police said. He was arrested at his Merrick home Monday.

Dukofsky was charged with sexual abuse.

The chiropractor was previously arrested in March of 2013. At the time, he was accused of using an electronic massaging device inappropriately on a 21-year-old woman. He was running the device over the woman’s legs when he moved it to her genitals two times. The woman’s mother was in the room when it happened and called police.

Dukofsky is scheduled to be arraigned on Monday at First District Court in Hempstead.

