NEW YORK — Commuters using the LIRR should brace for a packed rush hour, as train service has been suspended in both directions between Atlantic Terminal and Jamaica due to signal problems, according to the MTA.

The agency made the announcement at 4 p.m.

LIRR fares will be cross-honored on the Nos. 2 and 3 subway lines at at Altanic Terminal and Penn Station, the MTA said.