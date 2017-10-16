Kids, woman hurt as wind sends NY bounce house airborne

WHEATFIELD, N.Y. — Authorities say several children and a 76-year-old woman have been treated for injuries sustained when a wind gust sent a bounce house airborne at a western New York event.

The inflatable structure was set up at a corn maze in the town of Wheatfield on Sunday when a strong gust of wind lifted it into the air and blew it about 50 feet, Niagara County Sheriff’s Office officials said.

Deputies say several children inside the bounce house suffered minor injuries. Police say a woman standing next to it was dragged about 20 feet. She was treated at a Buffalo hospital for non-life-threatening injuries.

The sheriff’s office is investigating.