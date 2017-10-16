Hookah bars banned from opening in NYC, minimum age to use raised to 21

NEW YORK — New York took a step toward stamping out hookah bars Monday.

Mayor Bill de Blasio added hookah to the city’s indoor smoking ban. Already existing hookah bars will only be allowed to stay open if at least half their revenue is hookah-related sales. They’ll also be required to display signs with the risks of hookah listed.

Many users think hookah is less harmful than cigarettes, but they share many of the same health risks, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The smoke from a hookah is at least as toxic as cigarette smoke.

Extended hookah sessions also mean that smokers may inhale significantly more smoke than they do with cigarettes.

New York has been tackling several smoking related issues recently. Mayor Bill de Blasio also recently signed into law bills to cut down on cigarette usage.

A separate bill de Blasio signed raised to age of use to 21.