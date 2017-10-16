Halal cart owner hospitalized after caught-on-camera brawl in Brooklyn

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BAY RIDGE, Brooklyn — A halal cart owner and operator is in the hospital Monday after attempting to break up a fight, then being beat down in a brawl that was caught on camera, according to police.

A fight started at an unknown location and moved near the halal food cart on 86th Street and Fifth Avenue, in the Bay Ridge section of Brooklyn, around 11:35 p.m. Sunday, police said.

The halal cart operator and owner attempted to break up the fight when the crowd turned on him, according to police.

Punches and kicks were thrown, and a chain was pulled out, video footage of the incident shows.

The cart owner suffered injuries to his arms and back, and was hospitalized, police said.

People seen beating the cart operator are being sought, police said.

It is not yet known what sparked the fight.