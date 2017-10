BOROUGH PARK, Brooklyn — Firefighters are battling a blaze that ripped through a Brooklyn apartment building Monday morning.

FDNY first reported the fire on 49th Street between 12th and 13th avenues in Borough Park on Twitter around 5 a.m.

The fire quickly escalated to a third-alarm as it moved throughout the four-story multidwelling building.

A medical office appears to be located at the building, in addition to apartments, Google Maps shows.